Italy celebrates first Wimbledon singles winner after Jannik Sinner success

New Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner was congratulated by the Italian prime minister after his Centre Court win over Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner, the world number one, dethroned two-time defending champion Alcaraz with a 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory to become the first winner, male or female, from Italy.

Prime minister Giorgia Meloni wrote on X: “Another page of history for Italian sport:

“Jannik Sinner triumphs at Wimbledon and makes an entire nation dream. Proud of you, champion!”

A first Wimbledon title was sweet revenge for the 23-year-old, who lost an epic five-setter to Alcaraz in the French Open final lust last month.

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, commentating on BBC 5 Live, said: “It’s so rightly deserved.

“To be able to come back from that, play another grand slam final against the same opponent and be in the same situation, serving for the match and pull out the game he has put together – I can’t imagine what they’ve been going through until this final.”

Australian Pat Cash, the 1987 champion, felt Sinner’s gameplan worked to perfection.

“A great performance. Just great serving, nullifying the drop shots of Alcaraz,” said the BBC pundit.

“Alcaraz was below par on his serve and that made a big difference.”

Alcaraz’s stunning shot to take the first set, a flicked backhand cross-court winner on the stretch, had former British number one Tim Henman purring.

“That was a moment of magic,” he said. “Such a great rally at set point, the control of the racket face from Alcaraz to direct a winner from that position. There is no one else who has that athletic ability.”