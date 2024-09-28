Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jannik Sinner doping saga takes new turn as Wada appeals no-fault ruling

Sinner twice tested positive for an anabolic steroid in March but the International Tennis Integrity Agency determined he was not to blame

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 28 September 2024 09:34
Jannik Sinner is facing a renewed threat of a doping ban
Jannik Sinner is facing a renewed threat of a doping ban (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

World No 1 Jannik Sinner is facing the renewed threat of a ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency launched an appeal against a ruling of “no fault or negligence” for two positive tests he returned in March.

Sinner, who won the US Open earlier this month, twice tested positive for an anabolic steroid in March but on August 20 the International Tennis Integrity Agency determined he was not to blame and imposed no punishment.

The ITIA accepted Sinner’s explanation that the banned substance entered his body as a result of a massage from his physio, who had used a spray containing the steroid to treat a cut on their finger.

But Wada has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, seeking to impose a ban of up to two years on the 23-year-old Italian.

A statement from the agency said: “It is Wada’s view that the finding of ‘no fault or negligence’ was not correct under the applicable rules.

“Wada is seeking a period of ineligibility of between one and two years. WADA is not seeking a disqualification of any results, save that which has already been imposed by the tribunal of first instance.”

PA

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in