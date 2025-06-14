Jannik Sinner still thinking about French Open final defeat to Carlos Alcaraz

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner admits it will be hard to stop thinking about the chances he missed in his epic French Open loss to Carlos Alcaraz.

The Italian held three consecutive match points in the fourth set of last weekend’s clash at Roland Garros, having also led by two sets to love, only for Alcaraz to fight back and claim a fifth grand slam title in what has been hailed as one of the best major finals of all time.

Both men are back in action next week, with Alcaraz top seed in the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club, while Sinner will compete in the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle.

The world number one headed home to Italy following the defeat but is hoping to find some solace back on the match court.

He told Tennis TV: “It was for sure a tough loss. I still think about these couple of points, and it won’t stop here, I know that.

“But, in the other way, I’m happy to be here, I’m happy to start a new tournament. I think this helps me to get again into this match rhythm, and let’s see how I’m going to react.

“You can see the negative side but there is also a positive side. I’ve never played tennis on clay like this.

“I went to Rome, I made the final there. I played in Paris, I made the final of a grand slam, so amazing, and the level we have played, me and Carlos, was extremely high so I was happy to be a part of this.”

Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz both began their Wimbledon preparations by playing at this week’s Boss Open in Stuttgart, and they will meet in the final.

Top seed Zverev defeated Ben Shelton, who will make his top-10 debut on Monday, 7-6 (8) 7-6 (1) in the semi-finals while Fritz saw off Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 7-6 (5).

Fritz’s return to form this week will see him climb back above Jack Draper and Novak Djokovic into fourth place in the rankings whatever the result of Sunday’s decider.