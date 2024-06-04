Jump to content

French Open day 10: Jannik Sinner top of the pile as Novak Djokovic forced out

Iga Swiatek marched on in the women’s draw, where Coco Gauff awaits.

Andy Sims
Tuesday 04 June 2024 21:56
Jannik Sinner reached his first Roland Garros semi-final (Thibault Camus/AP)
Jannik Sinner reached his first Roland Garros semi-final (Thibault Camus/AP) (AP)

Jannik Sinner became world number one after Novak Djokovic’s worst fears were realised when he had to withdraw from his French Open quarter-final against Casper Ruud with a knee injury.

Sinner only found out the news after his three-set win over Grigor Dimitrov which took him into the semi-finals, where he will face Carlos Alcaraz following the Spaniard’s victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Iga Swiatek ripped Marketa Vondrouvosa apart 6-0 6-2 while Coco Gauff battled past Ons Jabeur to set up a last-four repeat of the 2022 final.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 10 at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

Match of the day

Coco Gauff survived an Ons Jabeur onslaught to reach the semi-finals.

Stat of the day

When Iga Swiatek went 6-0 1-0 up against Marketa Vondrousova she had won 20 consecutive games at this year’s tournament. The defending champion is now 19 matches unbeaten at Roland Garros.

Tweet of the day

Norwegian seventh seed Ruud got a bye to the semi-finals.

Quote of the day

I feel like you just go crazy every point

Marketa Vondrousova on facing Iga Swiatek

Brit watch

Neal Skupski and Amerca’s Desirae Krawczyk are through to the semi-finals of the mixed doubles after beating Marcelo Arevalo and Zhang Shuai. Hannah Klugman, Britain’s top junior, lost in three sets to Slovakian Mia Pohankova in the girls’ singles.

Fallen seeds

Women: Marketa Vondrousova (5), Ons Jabeur (8).Men: Novak Djokovic (1), Stefanos Tsitsipas (9), Grigor Dimitrov (10).

Who’s up next?

The schedule has a Djokovic-sized hole it in but Elena Rybakina’s quarter-final against Jasmine Paolini starts at 1.15pm UK time, followed by Aryna Sabalenka against 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. Alexander Zverez meets Alex De Minaur in the night session.

