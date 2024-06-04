French Open day 10: Jannik Sinner top of the pile as Novak Djokovic forced out

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jannik Sinner became world number one after Novak Djokovic’s worst fears were realised when he had to withdraw from his French Open quarter-final against Casper Ruud with a knee injury.

Sinner only found out the news after his three-set win over Grigor Dimitrov which took him into the semi-finals, where he will face Carlos Alcaraz following the Spaniard’s victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Iga Swiatek ripped Marketa Vondrouvosa apart 6-0 6-2 while Coco Gauff battled past Ons Jabeur to set up a last-four repeat of the 2022 final.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 10 at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

Match of the day

Coco Gauff survived an Ons Jabeur onslaught to reach the semi-finals.

Stat of the day

When Iga Swiatek went 6-0 1-0 up against Marketa Vondrousova she had won 20 consecutive games at this year’s tournament. The defending champion is now 19 matches unbeaten at Roland Garros.

Tweet of the day

Norwegian seventh seed Ruud got a bye to the semi-finals.

Quote of the day

I feel like you just go crazy every point Marketa Vondrousova on facing Iga Swiatek

Brit watch

Neal Skupski and Amerca’s Desirae Krawczyk are through to the semi-finals of the mixed doubles after beating Marcelo Arevalo and Zhang Shuai. Hannah Klugman, Britain’s top junior, lost in three sets to Slovakian Mia Pohankova in the girls’ singles.

Fallen seeds

Women: Marketa Vondrousova (5), Ons Jabeur (8).Men: Novak Djokovic (1), Stefanos Tsitsipas (9), Grigor Dimitrov (10).

Who’s up next?

The schedule has a Djokovic-sized hole it in but Elena Rybakina’s quarter-final against Jasmine Paolini starts at 1.15pm UK time, followed by Aryna Sabalenka against 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. Alexander Zverez meets Alex De Minaur in the night session.