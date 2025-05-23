Jannik Sinner braced for hostile crowd in Roland Garros opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jannik Sinner is braced for a “different” reception from the crowd at the French Open.

The Italian world number one returned from his three-month doping ban to a hero’s welcome on home soil in Rome last week.

But Sinner does not expect the Roland Garros crowd to be quite so cordial when he takes on Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in round one.

“It’s definitely going to be different. I know that,” he said. “But I don’t think they have something against me, no?

“It’s right that they support the players who are from here, who are local here. It’s the same when I play against an American player in the US Open.

“So it’s normal. You know, I got an amazing atmosphere in Rome because I’m Italian. It’s right that the player who plays in this city or country, that they got more support.

“Last year I played against some French players here. So I know a little bit what to expect. It’s a different moment because whatever happened happened. So let’s see.”

Sinner reached the final in Rome, thrashing Madrid winner Casper Ruud 6-0 6-1 on the way, before losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

“For sure it was great, after three months, coming back and making the final,” he added.

“We have seen a couple of things where I can improve, and grand slams are just different. You have to be mentally ready, physically too, trying to use the right energy. It’s all about being consistent and solid. Let’s see if I can do that.”

Alcaraz, the second seed, begins his title defence with a first meeting against Kei Nishikori, the 35-year-old former world number four.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 3 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“I watched him play a lot when I was young,” said the Spaniard, 22. “I was really happy when he came back again on tour.

“I know that he has been struggling physically in the last year, a lot of injuries that kept him away from playing for a bit.

“I know when he plays good tennis, he’s really tough to beat. So I have to be ready for that, for the first round. I’m excited to play against a legend like Nishikori.”