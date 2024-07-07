Wimbledon day seven: Sun sets on Raducanu and Gauff hits her grass ceiling

Support truly

Emma Raducanu’s fine Wimbledon campaign ended as she lost 6-2 5-7 6-2 to qualifier Lulu Sun during a dramatic Centre Court battle on day seven of the Championships.

Raducanu was the last British hope in the singles draw and was in action barely 24 hours after she had withdrawn from the mixed doubles with Andy Murray due to right wrist stiffness, which denied the three-time grand slam champion a final match in SW19.

However, it was Sun’s day in the spotlight with the New Zealand-born player, who saved a match point during qualification for the tournament, hitting 52 winners in a marathon battle.

Coco Gauff also made a high-profile exit after she lost to compatriot Emma Navarro – keeping Wimbledon as the only grand slam where she has yet to reach the quarter-final – but Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz both progressed in the men’s draw on Sunday.

Post of the day

Picture of the day

Lulu Sun was emotional after she charged into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon to become only the seventh female qualifier in the Open Era to achieve the feat (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Quote of the day

Yeah, I won in the tennis part, so hopefully the Spanish team is going to win the football part. Carlos Alcaraz after he beat France's Ugo Humbert

Brit watch

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Dicko honoured at Wimbledon

The British tennis scene was rocked in January when Mike Dickson, the Daily Mail’s long-serving tennis correspondent, died at the aged of 59 during the Australian Open.

Tributes flooded in from Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, which showed Dickson’s standing within the sport across players, colleagues and spectators.

Day seven of the Championships saw Dickson’s wife Lucy and one of his four children Ruby welcomed into the Royal Box to watch the likes of Alcaraz and Raducanu.