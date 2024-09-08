Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz to win US Open after anti-doping controversy

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Jannik Sinner let his tennis do the talking as he won the US Open for the first time.

The world number one came into the tournament under a cloud following his anti-doping scandal, where he escaped a ban despite two positive tests in March.

Many people thought Sinner was lucky not to be suspended but he put all that to one side to claim a second grand slam title of the year by ending Taylor Fritz’s American dream in New York.

The Italian, who beat Britain’s Jack Draper in the semi-final, won 6-3 6-4 7-5 to add this crown to the title he won in Australia.

Fritz, backed by a partisan crowd on Arthur Ashe, was hoping to become the first American to win the men’s US Open title since Andy Roddick in 2003.

Fritz served for the third set but Sinner fought back ( Getty )

It was not a case of him freezing on the big stage of his first grand slam final, he just came up against an unstoppable force.

Sinner has denied any wrongdoing over his failed tests and was absolved of fault or negligence by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

An independent tribunal accepted Sinner’s explanation that clostebol, an anabolic agent that can aid muscle growth, had accidentally entered his system via a product one of his team had used to treat a small wound.

But he came under heavy under criticism for the speed at which the case was resolved while some high-profile players, such as Nick Kyrgios, questioned whether he should still have been banned regardless.

Nobody can question Sinner’s ability on court as he proved why he is ranked as the best player in the world.

He was aided by the early exits of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic but did what he needed to do throughout a tournament he grew into.

Sinner dominated the early stages and was clinical to close out victory ( Getty Images )

Fritz had come through an emotional all-American semi-final battle with Frances Tiafoe to become the first home male finalist at Flushing Meadows in 18 years.

And when he turned a 2-0 deficit in the third set into a 3-2 lead he might have believed.

But Sinner turned the screw, winning the next four games to take the first set.

Fritz matched his opponent toe-for-toe in the second set, until it came to serve to stay in it at 4-5.

A couple of wayward shots handed Sinner the set points, which he took with a speared backhand down the line.

Fritz’s moment came midway through the third set. After saving two break points he then delivered a fine return game to break Sinner’s serve.

He finally had a raucous crowd on their feet but, as he was serving for the set, the Italian showed his champion mentality by breaking back.

The rest was inevitable as he quickly reeled off two more games to seal a straight-sets win, becoming the first male Italian champion in New York.