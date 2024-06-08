Jump to content

French Open day 14: Iga Swiatek completes Roland Garros ‘three-peat’

Swiatek’s third successive singles success – and fourth in total – came after a dominant display against surprise finalist Jasmine Paolini.

Andy Sims
Saturday 08 June 2024 16:42
French Open champion Iga Swiatek with the ball kids (Thibault Camus/AP)
French Open champion Iga Swiatek with the ball kids (Thibault Camus/AP) (AP)

Roland Garros became Poland Garros for the fourth time in five years as Iga Swiatek won another French Open title.

The world number one from Warsaw swept past Italian underdog Jasmine Paolini 6-2 6-1 in 68 minutes for her third consecutive title, and fourth in total.

The 23-year-old is the first woman to do the ‘three-peat’ since Justine Henin in 2007.

Here, the PA media agency looks back at day 14 at the French Open.

Picture of the day

Stat of the day

Tweet of the day

Quote of the day

I was almost out in the second round so thank you for still cheering for me. It's been an emotional tournament

Iga Swiatek

Greats assemble

Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, with nine Roland Garros titles between them, presented the trophies to Paolini and Swiatek.

Brit watch

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won the men’s wheelchair doubles title for a fifth successive year. The top seeds beat Japanese duo Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda 6-1 6-4.

Who’s up next?

A new men’s champion will be crowned. Will Carlos Alcaraz, the third seed, win a third grand slam title or fourth seed Alexander Zverev capture his first?

