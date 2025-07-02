Aryna Sabalenka the last top-five seed standing after shock Jasmine Paolini exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number one Aryna Sabalenka became the only top-five seed still standing after last year’s runner-up Jasmine Paolini joined the growing list of high-profile Wimbledon casualties.

The women’s draw was blown wide open on Tuesday when three leading players – French Open champion Coco Gauff, world number three Jessica Pegula and Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen – crashed out in a series of first-round shocks.

Sabalenka avoided a similar fate in Wednesday’s round-two matches thanks to a close-fought 7-6 (4) 6-4 victory over Czech world number 48 Bouzkova in a big-hitting battle on Centre Court.

But fourth-seeded Italian Paolini, who was defeated by Barbora Krejcikova in the 2024 final, lost 4-6 6-4 6-4 to Russian world number 80 Kamilla Rakhimova.

Unseeded 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova was also eliminated. She was defeated 6-3 6-3 by British number one Emma Raducanu, who will face top seed Sabalenka in a mouthwatering third-round encounter.

Three-time major winner Sabalenka is chasing a maiden SW19 title, having missed last year’s Championships because of a shoulder injury after being absent in 2022 due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players.

“Honestly, it is sad to see so many upsets in the tournament,” said the 27-year-old. “But you better focus on yourself and stay away from the results.

“Of course, you’re going to know the overall picture but it’s better just to take it one step at a time.

“I hope it is no upsets anymore in this tournament – if you know what I mean! I’m really happy to be through this difficult round.”

Sixth seed Madison Keys avoided joining fellow Americans Gauff and Pegula in booking an early flight home by overcoming Serbian world number 37 Olga Danilovic 6-4 6-2.

But world number nine Diana Shnaider was knocked out, in addition to fellow seeds Beatriz Haddad Maia, Donna Vekic, Leylah Fernandez and Ashlyn Krueger.

Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka eased through, defeating Zheng’s first-round conqueror Katerina Siniakova 6-3 6-2.