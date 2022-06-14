The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Jelena Dokic reveals mental health struggles after experiencing ‘vicious cycle’

A former top 10 player in the world, the Australian took to social media to describe the ‘vicious cycle in my head’

Ian Ransom
Tuesday 14 June 2022 09:07
<p>Jelena Dokic has opened up on her struggles with mental health</p>

Jelena Dokic has opened up on her struggles with mental health

(Getty Images)

Former top 10 tennis player Jelena Dokic nearly took her own life in April during struggles with her mental health, the Australian said on social media.

Dokic, who played her last professional match in 2014 and has worked as a commentator on Australian TV in recent years, said she had been battling “constant feelings of sadness and pain”.

“Such a vicious cycle in my head. The result: almost jumping off my 26th floor balcony on April 28th,” the 39-year-old wrote in a post.

“I just wanted the pain and the suffering to stop. I pulled myself of the edge, don’t even know how I managed to do it.”

Dokic has been open about her mental health battles and said in her 2017 book “Unbreakable” that she had suffered years of physical and emotional abuse from her father.

Born in the former Yugoslavia, Dokic said on Instagram that the last six months had been tough but seeking professional help had saved her life.

Jelena Dokic interviews Danielle Collins after the Australian Open 2022 semi-finals

(Getty Images)

“From hiding in the bathroom when at work, to wipe away my tears so that nobody sees it, to the unstoppable crying at home within my four walls has been unbearable,” said the former world number four, who won six singles titles on the WTA Tour.

“I am writing this because I know I am not the only one struggling.

“Just know that you are not alone.”

Dokic said some days were better than others but she was on the road to recovery and vowed to return “stronger than ever”.

Her post triggered supportive messages from a number of Australian sporting figures.

“You are enough. You are worthy. Your pain will heal,” former Olympic champion cyclist Anna Meares said.

“You will find peace. Hang in there.”

Mental health has been in the spotlight in tennis since former world number one Naomi Osaka withdrew from last year’s French Open and said she was battling depression.

Men’s world number two Alex Zverev opened up about his own mental health issues during the recent French Open, saying social media meant current players were subject to “a lot more hatred” than past ones.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in