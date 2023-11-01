Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jessica Pegula beats world number one Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets

Elena Rybakina defeated Maria Sakkari in three sets to set up clash for semi-final spot.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 01 November 2023 04:09
Jessica Pegula beat Aryna Sabalenka in two sets in Cancun (AP)
Jessica Pegula beat Aryna Sabalenka in two sets in Cancun (AP)
(AP)

Jessica Pegula produced an impressive display in the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, as she beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

Pegula broke her losing streak against the Belarusian having lost their last five meetings and the American has now won her last five games against top 10 players.

Sabalenka made 33 unforced errors, but it still took Pegula seven match points before clinching a 6-4 6-3 win and a place in the semi-finals.

After the match, Pegula said her improvement comes from feeling “more comfortable” playing top players this year.

Sabalenka will now play Elena Rybakina on Thursday night to determine the second qualifier from the group after Rybakina defeated Maria Sakkari 6-0 6-7 (4) 7-6 (2).

Rybakina started with a fury with a dominant first set but Sakkari fought her way back, winning the second set in a tiebreak.

Sakkari had two break point chances in the final set at 4-4, but Rybakina fought back and finished the tiebreak in a dominant fashion, skipping out to a 6-0 lead.

A number of players, including Sabalenka, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova and Iga Swiatek criticised the conditions of the courts in Cancun.

For the third year in a row, the host of the prestigious tournament – which features the top eight players of the season – was decided less than two months prior to the event.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in