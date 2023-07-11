Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

World No 4 Jessica Pegula crashed out of Wimbledon after an untimely suspension of play helped shift the momentum in her surprise quarter-final defeat to Marketa Vondrousova.

The American looked poised to progress to the maiden grand slam singles semi-final of her career, having overturned a one-set deficit to lead 3-1 in the decider.

But, due to forecasted rain, the contest was halted for around 23 minutes to allow the roof on No 1 Court to be closed and 2019 French Open finalist Vondrousova returned to win five of the next six games to progress 6-4 2-6 6-4.

The Czech world No 42, who is enjoying her best run at the All England Club, will take on either world No 1 Iga Swiatek or Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina for a place in the final.

“I don’t know what happened,” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling, I cannot believe it.”

Asked how much closing the roof helped her, she replied: “A lot actually. I never played on No 1 Court under the roof. It’s amazing.

“I just wanted to stay as long as I could and I fought until the end. She was pushing me to the edge so I am just so proud of my game.”