Marketa Vondrousova knocks out fourth seed Jessica Pegula to reach Wimbledon semi-finals
The Czech world No 42 is through to the last four of a grand slam for the first time since 2019
World No 4 Jessica Pegula crashed out of Wimbledon after an untimely suspension of play helped shift the momentum in her surprise quarter-final defeat to Marketa Vondrousova.
The American looked poised to progress to the maiden grand slam singles semi-final of her career, having overturned a one-set deficit to lead 3-1 in the decider.
But, due to forecasted rain, the contest was halted for around 23 minutes to allow the roof on No 1 Court to be closed and 2019 French Open finalist Vondrousova returned to win five of the next six games to progress 6-4 2-6 6-4.
The Czech world No 42, who is enjoying her best run at the All England Club, will take on either world No 1 Iga Swiatek or Ukrainian wildcard Elina Svitolina for a place in the final.
“I don’t know what happened,” she said. “It’s an amazing feeling, I cannot believe it.”
Asked how much closing the roof helped her, she replied: “A lot actually. I never played on No 1 Court under the roof. It’s amazing.
“I just wanted to stay as long as I could and I fought until the end. She was pushing me to the edge so I am just so proud of my game.”