Emotional Jodie Burrage celebrates Australian Open win after year of injury turmoil

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jodie Burrage let the tears flow after what she rated as one of the best wins of her career at the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old admitted ahead of the tournament that she considered quitting the sport a couple of months ago, but she tasted victory in the main draw at Melbourne Park for the first time with a 6-2 6-4 success against French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean.

After her final forehand dribbled over the net, Burrage covered her face with her hands as the emotion of the moment caught up with her before sobbing into her towel.

It was her first match at a grand slam since a first-round defeat here last year, with Burrage suffering a wrist injury in February that needed surgery before rupturing an ankle ligament just as she was about to make her comeback.

“I think I was really nervous for this match, even last night,” said a beaming Burrage, who faces a formidable challenge next against third seed Coco Gauff.

“I have not had that in a while. I think, because I know I have been playing some good tennis, I know what a good opportunity today was. I knew the hard work that went in for the last year. All of those emotions from the last nine months I think were bottled up in there.

“Everything I did, all I was saying is, ‘I want to get to Australia, I know I’ll be good in Australia’. So I didn’t really want to let the opportunity go to waste today. I’m very happy that I managed to get over the line. I think I handled myself well throughout the match.

open image in gallery Jodie Burrage strikes a backhand (Manish Swarup/AP) ( AP )

“Just at the end, it was always going to come out at some point. I’m just very, very happy. It was definitely up there with one of the best wins of my career.”

She missed the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open last year and was at her lowest moment as she tried to work her way back up the rankings at lower-tier events during the autumn.

But a title in Dubai, the biggest of her career, to end the season gave her a huge boost and Burrage produced a fluent display against Jeanjean for just her third victory at a slam.

She used her powerful groundstrokes and serve to good effect and did not face a break point throughout the 73-minute contest.

open image in gallery Jodie Burrage, left, won only two games against Coco Gauff at Eastbourne in 2023 (John Walton/PA) ( PA Archive )

While Burrage relished the occasion after everything she has been through, she admitted she could barely eat breakfast because she was so nervous and gratitude at being back on court has not dulled her competitive spirit.

Next up, the world number 173 must try to get the better of Gauff, who arrived in Melbourne as the most in-form woman on tour.

“It will be fun,” said Burrage, who won just two games in their only previous meeting at Eastbourne in 2023.

“I’m going to take it to her, see if I can get more games than last time, which wasn’t very many. I feel like I’m in a different spot to the last time I played her.”

Gauff finished last season by winning the WTA Finals and kicked off this year helping the United States claim the United Cup trophy, where her victories included one against Iga Swiatek.