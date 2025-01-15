Jodie Burrage puts up fight but exits Australian Open to third seed Coco Gauff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jodie Burrage took the fight to Coco Gauff before falling to a second-round loss at the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old Briton won only two games the last time the pair met on grass in 2023 but she threatened to take the game’s form player to a deciding set before going down 6-3 7-5.

Burrage missed most of last season with wrist and ankle injuries and vowed to enjoy the experience of playing on one of the biggest courts in the world.

After a nervy start, that was exactly what she did, showing her best tennis and really troubling third seed Gauff.

From 3-1 down in the second set, Burrage won four games in a row and served to force a decider, but Gauff hit back to reach round three.

“It was tough, she was serving really well,” the former US Open champion said. “I was just trying to manage that.

“She really stepped her level up in the middle of the second set. I was just trying to be offensive when I could. When I landed anything short, she was hitting a winner.”

Burrage has experience of playing on Centre Court at Wimbledon and Louis Armstrong Stadium at the US Open and she looked around at Rod Laver Arena as she walked out.

It threatened to be a quick evening when Gauff took a 3-0 lead, and Burrage gave a relieved look to her coaching team after holding serve from 15-40 in the next game.

From there, Burrage began to play better and better, taking the initiative at every opportunity and forcing Gauff onto the back foot.

The American moved a set and a break up but Burrage broke serve twice in a row. She could not serve out the set at 5-3, though, and successive double faults gave Gauff another break at 5-5.