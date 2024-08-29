Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Karolina Pliskova retires hurt to send Jasmine Paolini through at US Open

Pliskova appeared to twist her ankle midway through a rally.

Jonathan Veal
Thursday 29 August 2024 19:24
Karolina Pliskova injured her ankle in the third point of the match (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
Karolina Pliskova injured her ankle in the third point of the match (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP) (AP)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini was given the easiest of routes into the third round of the US Open after her opponent Karolina Pliskova retired after just three points.

A tough second-round draw against the 2016 runner-up was in prospect for Paolini but it lasted less than two minutes.

Pliskova appeared to twist her ankle midway through a rally and immediately walked to her chair and took her shoe and sock off.

Physios attended to the 32-year-old but the injury was too severe and she retired trailing 15-30 in the opening game.

Paolini was interviewed on court in a conversation which lasted longer than her match.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in