Karolina Pliskova retires hurt to send Jasmine Paolini through at US Open

Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini was given the easiest of routes into the third round of the US Open after her opponent Karolina Pliskova retired after just three points.

A tough second-round draw against the 2016 runner-up was in prospect for Paolini but it lasted less than two minutes.

Pliskova appeared to twist her ankle midway through a rally and immediately walked to her chair and took her shoe and sock off.

Physios attended to the 32-year-old but the injury was too severe and she retired trailing 15-30 in the opening game.

Paolini was interviewed on court in a conversation which lasted longer than her match.