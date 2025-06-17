Katie Boulter to face Sonay Kartal at Nottingham Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Defending champion Katie Boulter extended her winning run at the Lexus Nottingham Open into a third year – and will now face fellow British star Sonay Kartal.

Boulter won her first WTA Tour title in the city two years ago before backing it up last year, and she began her quest for a third consecutive crown with an impressive 6-2 6-2 win over New Zealand’s Lulu Sun.

Sun surprisingly reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals last year, beating Emma Raducanu in the fourth round, but she has struggled to build on that and Boulter was in control from the start.

“I wasn’t feeling amazing coming into this match,” said Boulter, who put aside the disappointment of losing the British number one ranking to Raducanu, on the BBC.

“I felt like it’s been quite windy the last couple of days, just been trying to find my rhythm. Just stepping out onto this court, already I feel I’m right back at home. That’s a nice feeling to have.”

The 28-year-old, who hails from nearby Leicestershire, defeated close friend Jodie Burrage to win her first title in Nottingham and across the last two years has played six matches against compatriots at the event.

“I’ve played enough of them now,” said Boulter with a smile ahead of an intriguing contest against British number three Kartal.

“It’s just another match for me. I have so much respect for Sonay, she’s an incredible tennis player. I’ve always said to her she’s going to pass my ranking.

“I know how good she can be and dangerous. We actually played a really close match on grass quite a few years ago so I know it’s going to be an absolute battle.”

Kartal was also comfortable in her opening match, beating France’s Leolia Jeanjean 6-3 6-4, while an all-British first-round contest went the way of Fran Jones, who defeated Harriet Dart 7-5 6-4.

A strong showing from the home contingent, meanwhile, was completed by teenager Mimi Xu, who marked her WTA Tour debut by beating American Katie Volynets 6-3 6-3.

The 17-year-old, ranked 350, overcame a gap of more than 250 places and is making a strong case for a Wimbledon main draw wild card.