British number one Katie Boulter eases into US Open second round

The 27-year-old hit 31 winners in a hugely impressive, efficient display to win 6-4 6-0 in an hour and 22 minutes.

Andy Sims
Tuesday 29 August 2023 18:11
Katie Boulter is through to the second round of the US Open (John Walton/PA)
British number one Katie Boulter roared to a first-round win at the US Open with a commanding victory over Diane Parry.

Boulter illustrated her confidence on the big stage by saving a break point as she served for the match, before finishing Frenchwoman Parry off with a 106mph ace.

“It was tight in the first set and I just tried to stay with her, but at the end I played some great tennis which is good for me going into the second round,” she said.

“It’s so good for me.

“This is where it really counts and I’m happy to get through and keep pushing.”

