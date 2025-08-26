Katie Boulter’s US Open defeat means she will drop out of the world’s top 50

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Boulter will drop outside the world’s top 50 after losing to Marta Kostyuk in the opening round of the US Open.

The former British number one has had a difficult season and admitted ahead of the contest that she had begun to feel burnt out after heading straight from Wimbledon to the United States.

This was a tough draw against the 27th seed and Boulter was unable to prevent a first opening-round loss here in four years, losing out 6-4 6-4.

Boulter’s only previous match against Ukrainian Kostyuk came in San Diego last spring and brought her the biggest title of her career.

But she was unable to defend her crown because of injury and wins have been hard to come by since, aside from an impressive first title on clay, albeit below main tour level, just ahead of the French Open.

This was a close contest but ultimately it was Kostyuk who took more of her chances, with Boulter converting only two of her 10 break points.

Three of these came in the final game after Boulter, who hit eight double faults, had dug in to save five match points on her own serve, but she could not push the match to a decider.

It is a rare first-round defeat at a grand slam for the 29-year-old, who had reached the second round in nine of her 10 previous appearances in the main draws at majors.