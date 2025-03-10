Katie Boulter and Cameron Norrie beaten after service struggles in Indian Wells

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Boulter and Cameron Norrie both suffered third-round exits at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Boulter claimed her first main-draw win in the Californian desert in her opening match after receiving a first-round bye but could not take her chance in the second set against seventh seed Elena Rybakina.

The British number one won only two games in her only previous meeting with Rybakina at Wimbledon two years ago and was staring at an even more one-sided defeat when she failed to win a game in the opening set.

But she matched the Kazakh thereafter and had a chance to serve out the second set before falling to a 6-0 7-5 defeat.

Boulter had spent more than a month on the sidelines with a foot problem, and she was completely outplayed in the first set before finally getting on the board in the eighth game of the contest.

That was the foothold Boulter needed and a double fault from Rybakina gave the 25th seed a break to lead 4-3, which she consolidated to move within touching distance of a deciding set.

However, she could not serve it out at 5-4 and then double-faulted when Rybakina created a first match point at 6-5.

Norrie also double-faulted on match point, with his serve letting him down in a 6-3 7-5 loss to 10th seed Tommy Paul.

Norrie only held serve once in the opening set and, although he improved in the second, three double faults in the final game proved his undoing.

Elsewhere, second seed Iga Swiatek claimed her latest one-sided victory, beating Dayana Yastremska 6-0 6-2, while Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his return to form with a 6-3 6-3 success against Matteo Berrettini.