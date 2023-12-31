Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

In Perth, Great Britain’s Katie Boulter stunned fifth-ranked Jessica Pegula in the United Cup on Sunday morning, rallying from a set down to win 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in nearly three hours in their Group C match.

The Americans drew level when 10th-ranked Taylor Fritz defeated Cameron Norrie 7-6 (5), 6-4 to force a deciding mixed doubles match.

There, it was USA who triumphed, Fritz and Pegula beating Boulter and Neal Skupski 1-6, 7-6(4), 10-7. USA will reach the quarter-finals if they beat Australia in the new year.

Mixed teams from 18 countries are playing in Perth and Sydney in what doubles as a warmup for the Australian Open. The format is a men’s and women’s singles and a mixed doubles.

Later Sunday, men’s No. 1 Novak Djokovic returns to Perth for the first time since the 2013 Hopman Cup when he leads Serbia in its first Group E match against Zhang Zhizhen of China. China won its opening tie against the Czech Republic 3-0 and a victory over Serbia would clinch a quarterfinals berth.

Elsewhere, former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez led Canada to a 2-1 victory over Chile in its opening United Cup match on Sunday.

Fernandez defeated Daniela Seguel 6-3, 6-2 before Nicolas Jarry leveled the Group B tie for Chile by beating Steven Diez in straight sets in Sydney.

Diez had replaced Felix Auger-Aliassime who was rested with a minor knee issue.Fernandez and Diez then clinched the deciding mixed doubles against Seguel and Tomas Barrios Vera 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 to seal the tie for the Canadians.

“I’m extremely happy with the way I played,” world No.35 Fernandez said after her 73 minute win over Seguel.

“It wasn’t the greatest match because it is my first match of the season, the nerves, but I’m extremely happy with the way that I was able to manage it.”

AP