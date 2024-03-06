Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Katie Boulter fails to build on tournament win after early exit in Indian Wells

Boulter was broken four times on her way to a 6-3 6-2 loss in 78 minutes.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 06 March 2024 22:50
Katie Boulter lost in Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
Katie Boulter lost in Indian Wells (Mark J. Terrill/AP)
(AP)

Katie Boulter was brought back down to earth with a straight-sets loss to Camila Giorgi in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Boulter arrived at the tournament riding a crest of a wave after she secured a maiden WTA 500 title at the San Diego Open to continue her excellent 2024.

It earned the British number one a new career-best ranking of 27, but her momentum was checked after a 6-3 6-2 loss in quick fashion to Italian opponent Giorgi.

Giorgi entered this match in poor form and early breaks were exchanged between the duo before the first set went the way of the 32-year-old in 40 minutes.

After Giorgi claimed a decisive second break to edge the opener 6-3, two early breaks handed her the initiative at the start of the next set.

Boulter did finally get off the mark to make it 4-1 but there was no way back and she exited after a 78-minute loss.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in