Katie Boulter beats Jelena Ostapenko to secure quarter-final spot in Eastbourne

Katie Boulter advanced to the quarter-finals of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne by beating Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.

Registering her first victory over a grand slam winner, the British number one held off a second-set fightback from Ostapenko to defeat the 2017 French Open champion 6-4 7-5.

It was another step forward for 27-year-old, who won her first WTA Tour title in Nottingham last year and then beat Emma Raducanu on her way to defending that crown this summer.

Speaking after Wednesday’s win, Boulter acknowledged the importance of that success.

“It’s definitely taken a lot of pressure off me,” she said. “This season is a slightly different situation for me. Today was a match I had nothing to lose, just swinging and having fun.”

Boulter got off to a fast start to the contest on Centre Court, establishing a 5-1 first-set lead before faltering, but eventually capitalised on a seventh set-point.

The players exchanged early breaks in the second set before Boulter struck the decisive blow at 5-5 and then served out the match to secure her last-eight spot.