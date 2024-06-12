Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Katie Boulter continues the defence of her Nottingham Open crown as she takes on Rebecca Marino in the second round.

The third seed survived a nervy deciding set against compatriot Harriet Dart to win an at-times ill-tempered opening match of her grass court season.

Her next test will be Canadian qualifier Marino, who is enjoying a resurgence in 2024 after taking a long break from the WTA Tour between 2013 and 2018.

While she has limited pedigree on this surface, the 33-year-old looked in good touch as she dispatched former Wimbledon quarter-finalist Viktorija Golubic in her first round match.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Katie Boulter vs Rebecca Marino?

The second round match at the Nottingham Open is scheduled third on centre court. Play commences at 11.30am BST, with Boulter and Marino likely to start at some point midway through the afternoon.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action via the BBC red button and BBC iPlayer, with coverage from Nottingham available from the broadcaster throughout the week.

Odds

Katie Boulter win 4/11

Rebecca Marino win 12/5