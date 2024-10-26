Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Katie Boulter’s Tokyo run ended by Sofia Kenin in the semi-finals

The British number one was beaten 6-4 6-4 by the former Australian Open champion.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 26 October 2024 08:02 BST
Katie Boulter was beaten in straight sets by the former Australian Open champion (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Katie Boulter was beaten in straight sets by the former Australian Open champion (Eugene Hoshiko/AP) (AP)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.

The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.

Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.

Katie Boulter was knocked out of the Pan Pacific Open after being beaten in straight sets by Sofia Kenin in the semi-finals.

The British number one missed the chance to reach her third final of the year following a 6-4 6-4 loss to the 2020 Australian Open champion in Tokyo.

The American broke in the fifth and seventh games of the opener before Boulter pulled one break back and saved three set points, only for Kenin to serve out the set at the second attempt.

Kenin saved four break points in the sixth game of second set before immediately breaking Boulter in the seventh and went on to wrap up victory in one hour and 29 minutes.

Victory means the American will face number one seed and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the final after she beat Diana Shnaider in the other last-four match.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in