Katie Boulter’s Tokyo run ended by Sofia Kenin in the semi-finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Katie Boulter was knocked out of the Pan Pacific Open after being beaten in straight sets by Sofia Kenin in the semi-finals.

The British number one missed the chance to reach her third final of the year following a 6-4 6-4 loss to the 2020 Australian Open champion in Tokyo.

The American broke in the fifth and seventh games of the opener before Boulter pulled one break back and saved three set points, only for Kenin to serve out the set at the second attempt.

Kenin saved four break points in the sixth game of second set before immediately breaking Boulter in the seventh and went on to wrap up victory in one hour and 29 minutes.

Victory means the American will face number one seed and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in the final after she beat Diana Shnaider in the other last-four match.