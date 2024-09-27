Katie Boulter battles past Taylor Townsend to progress at China Open

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Katie Boulter recovered from a poor start to beat Taylor Townsend and reach the third round of the China Open in Beijing.

The British number one, playing in her first event since a second-round exit at the US Open, was 4-1 down to American Townsend but won five games in a row and battled to a 6-4 6-4 victory.

Boulter, who is the 26th seed, will be looking to finish the season strongly and push back into the top 30.

She kept the pressure on Townsend’s serve throughout the second set and finally got her reward with a break in the ninth game before taking her first match point.

Boulter could next face fourth seed Coco Gauff, who was due to meet France’s Clara Burel later on Friday.

Elsewhere, Chinese wild card Zhang Shuai, who ended a 24-match losing streak in singles lasting nearly two years in the first round, upset eighth seed Emma Navarro 6-4 6-2.