Katie Boulter impresses again as Great Britain set up United Cup quarter-final against Poland

Great Britain will face Poland in the quarter-finals of the United Cup on Thursday despite losing their final group match 2-1 to hosts Australia.

After their win over Argentina in the team competition on Monday, Britain knew one straight-sets success from three rubbers in Sydney would be enough to see them top the group.

And Katie Boulter duly obliged, continuing her encouraging start to the new season with a 6-2 6-1 thumping of 97th-ranked Olivia Gadecki in the opening match.

With the main job completed, Boulter was spared having to take on fiance Alex De Minaur in the mixed doubles, a prospect she said had been giving her sleepless nights.

The Australian number one eased past Billy Harris 6-2 6-1 before teaming up with Gadecki for a 6-3 7-6 (3) victory over Olivia Nicholls and Charles Broom.

It was not enough for Australia to make it through, though, and Britain now face the formidable prospect of trying to defeat Poland to reach the semi-finals.

That will give Boulter a shot at world number two Iga Swiatek, with Harris also facing a top-20 player in Hubert Hurkacz.

“I’m really happy with the team and hopefully we can keep pushing and have a go,” said Boulter.

“I’ve got nothing to lose. She (Swiatek) is what she is for a reason, I have so much respect for her, she’s an incredible player and I’m looking forward to testing my skills. I’ll go out swinging. It’s been a great week for me either way.”

Whatever happens, Britain have done well to make it to the last eight for the first time following the withdrawal of Jack Draper with a hip problem.

open image in gallery Katie Boulter’s win was enough to take Great Britain through ( PA )

That left the 23-year-old in a race to be fit for the Australian Open – starting on 12 January – but the good news is Draper has flown to Melbourne and his preparation is said to be going well.

Swiatek has also made a strong start to the year and she again won two matches for Poland in their 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic, who also progress as one of the best runners-up.

The world number two beat Karolina Muchova 6-3 6-4 and then teamed up with Hurkacz for a 7-6 (3) 6-3 win in mixed doubles against Muchova and Tomas Machac, who had earlier beaten Hurkacz in singles.

Kazakhstan became the first team to reach the semi-finals thanks to a 2-1 victory over Germany.

World number two Alexander Zverev could be a doubt for the Australian Open after pulling out of the tie with an arm injury.

He was replaced by Daniel Masur, who lost out 6-7 (5) 6-2 6-2 to Alexander Shevchenko after Elena Rybakina had comfortably beaten Laura Siegemund, with Germany winning a consolation doubles.

Top seed the USA also eased into the last four thanks to singles victories for Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz against China.

