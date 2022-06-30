Wimbledon day four: British trio provide home joy while top seeds both march on

Katie Boulter, Heather Watson and Liam Broady won on Thursday to keep the British flag flying.

George Sessions
Thursday 30 June 2022 22:38
Liam Broady celebrates his victory (Adam Davy/PA)
Liam Broady celebrates his victory (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Three British players provided some much-needed cheer on the fourth day at Wimbledon where French Open winners Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek survived mini-scares to progress into the third round.

After Wednesday exits for Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu, home hopes Katie Boulter, Heather Watson and Liam Broady did the business in impression fashion to reach the last-32 stage at SW19.

Jack Draper failed to join them, though, despite a valiant effort against 19th seed Alex De Minaur.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the action.

Tweet of the day

Recommended

Picture of the day

Kirsten Flipkens kisses the grass on Court Two at the end of her second round match with Simona Halep, which marked the end of her professional singles career (Alastair Grant/AP/PA)
(AP)

Quote of the day

My gran passed away two days ago and I would just like to dedicate that to her today.

Katie Boulter after victory over Karolina Pliskova

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Perfect Harmony

Harmony Tan made up with her doubles partner (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Harmony Tan was the talk of Wimbledon on Tuesday after she dumped out 23-time major winner Serena Williams. Not everyone was pleased though.She was due to play doubles with Tamara Korpatsch a day later but pulled out out hours before the first round tie.

Tan officially withdrew due to a thigh injury, which frustrated Korpatsch who went on social-media to criticise her partner. All had calmed down between the pair a day later on Thursday though when the German congratulated the Frenchwomen after she beat Sara Sorribes Tormo to make round three.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in