Wimbledon day five: Six Britons look to lift mood after Murray and Raducanu exit

Katie Boulter, one of six Britons hoping to reach the third round on Thursday, is first up on Centre Court against Karolina Pliskova

Jonathan Veal
Thursday 30 June 2022 04:38
Katie Boulter leads the British charge on day five of Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Home fans will be hoping to put Wednesday’s double disappointment of losing Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray behind them with six British players in action.

Katie Boulter is first up on Centre Court against Karolina Pliskova while Jack Draper and Heather Watson will be hoping to extend their runs.

Rafael Nadal continues his quest for the calendar grand slam while fellow French Open champion Iga Swiatek will be a good bet to extend her winning run.

Order of Play

Order of Play

Brit watch

PA Images
(PA Graphics)

Match of the day

Katie Boulter opens up Centre Court against a familiar foe in the shape of Karolina Pliskova. The Briton produced her career-best win by dumping Pliskova out of Eastbourne in the build-up and she will again have to be at her best to get the better of the Czech. Boulter loves the big stage and has been playing well so could be eyeing a shock.

36 and counting for Iga

Iga Swiatek will be hoping to extend her invincibility as she takes on Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove. The Dutchwomen, a lucky loser, should not pose much of an obstacle for the Pole, who has won every match she has played since February.

Weather

