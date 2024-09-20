Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Carlos Alcaraz will team up with Alexander Zverev to take on American duo Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz in the Laver Cup on Friday, September 20.

The Laver Cup turns what is usually an individual, or at most pairs sport, into a competition with teams pitted against each other in a similar mold to the Ryder Cup.

A team from Europe take on one from the rest of the world, in the seventh year of the competition which was founded in part by Roger Federer and Rod Laver.

This year, team Europe comprises of: Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov. Rafael Nadal dropped out on the eve of the tournament with Dimitrov a late replacement.

Team World includes: Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alejandro Tabilo and Francisco Cerúndolo.

The teams are led by former rivals Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is it?

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton is the final match of the opening day of the tournament, which starts on September 20 in Berlin.

The doubles match will not start before 6pm, and will happen after Grigor Dimitrov v Alejandro Tabilo

Full schedule:

From 12pm

Match 1 (S): Casper Ruud v Francisco Cerundolo

Followed by

Match 2 (S): Stefanos Tsitsipas v Thanasi Kokkinakis

From 6pm

Match 3 (S): Grigor Dimitrov v Alejandro Tabilo

Followed by

Match 4 (D): Carlos Alcaraz/Alexander Zverev v Taylor Fritz/Ben Shelton

How can I watch it?

The Laver Cup will be shown in the UK on Discovery+ and Eurosport. Subscribers can also watch the tournament via the Discovery+ website and app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.