Learner Tien delivered a compelling display of his burgeoning talent during his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final, ultimately succumbing to Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open.

The 20-year-old American had aimed to become the youngest man in 34 years to reach the Melbourne semi-finals, but it was third seed Zverev who advanced to his tenth major semi-final with a 6-3 6-7 (5) 6-1 7-6 (3) victory.

An impressed Zverev acknowledged his opponent's prowess, stating: "Learner from the baseline was playing unbelievable. I don’t think I’ve played anyone who plays that well from the baseline for a very long time.

“I don’t know what Michael Chang has done with him in the off-season, but it’s incredible. Without my 20 something aces, I probably would not have won today."

The match on Rod Laver Arena was played under a closed roof due to extreme heat, with temperatures outside pushing into the mid-40s Celsius.

open image in gallery Alexander Zverev, right, heaped praise on Tien after their match (Aaron Favila/AP) ( AP )

Tien’s rapid ascent in the sport is marked by a crowd-pleasing style. While he lacks the raw power and potent serve of his German opponent, his exceptional feel for court geometry and deft hand skills, particularly with drop shots and at the net, repeatedly troubled Zverev.

Coached by former French Open champion Michael Chang, Tien showcased moments of brilliance, including two superb points to level a crucial tie-break in the second set.

However, the American’s relative inexperience became apparent as he struggled to maintain intensity in the third set.

Zverev, the 28-year-old, capitalised on this, saving a set point with a powerful serve in the fourth before dominating the subsequent tie-break to seal his progression.

This marks Zverev’s fourth semi-final appearance in Melbourne, a record for a German man, bringing him one win closer to matching last year’s run to a third Grand Slam final, where he was beaten by Jannik Sinner.