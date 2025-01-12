Hady Habib: Nice to get Australian Open win for Lebanon

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hady Habib was happy to bring some good news to battle-scarred Lebanon after a historic victory at the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old’s 7-6 (4) 6-4 7-6 (6) win over China’s Bu Yunchaokete made him the first man representing the country to win a grand slam main draw match in the Open era.

“It’s a huge win,” said Habib, who won three matches in qualifying to reach the main draw.

“Especially what we’ve been going through as a country. I think to bring something positive, especially we’ve been having a rough time with obviously the war.

“We had our other issues in the past. It’s just nice to get this win for Lebanon and for the people.”

More than a million people in Lebanon were displaced following Israel’s invasion of the country in October after simmering hostilities for a year ignited by the war in Gaza. A ceasefire was agreed in late November but the future remains uncertain.

Habib is based in the United States but he has a Lebanese father and lived in the country between the ages of six and 12, beginning his tennis education in Lebanon.

“I still have a lot of friends back there,” he said.

“My parents currently live there. The support I’ve been getting these last couple days has been incredible. My phone has been absolutely blowing up.”

Australia’s Lebanese community, including Habib’s relatives from Sydney, came to Melbourne Park to cheer him on, creating a lively atmosphere around the small Court 13.

“It’s been a special time for me to have all the Lebanese people join in the community,” he said.

“I felt the energy out there. They definitely helped me get through that win tonight. The crowd was absolutely wild. It made it even more special to win in front of them.”

Habib will take on 14th seed Ugo Humbert in the second round on Wednesday.