Liam Broady replaces injured Andy Murray in Great Britain’s Davis Cup team

Liam Broady has been called up to replace an injured Andy Murray in the Great Britain team for next week’s Davis Cup finals in Malaga.

Former Wimbledon and US Open champion Murray is sidelined due to a minor shoulder injury, the Lawn Tennis Association announced.

And Broady now takes his place ahead of the quarter-final clash against Serbia on November 23.

“I’ve picked up a minor shoulder injury which means I won’t be able to take part in the Davis Cup,” Murray said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’m gutted not to be part of the squad, but my focus is now on rehab and getting ready for the new season.”

Murray’s absence is a second setback for the British team after Dan Evans withdrew earlier this month because of a calf muscle injury.

Britain’s Davis Cup captain Leon Smith called up Joe Salisbury in place of Evans, with Broady now now teaming up alongside Salisbury, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Neal Skupski.

Britain’s appointment with Serbia is the last of the quarter-finals. In the other ties, Canada face Finland, the Czech Republic meet Australia and Italy take on the Netherlands.