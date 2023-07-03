Jump to content

Liam Broady has too many tricks up his sleeve for magician Constant Lestienne

Broady recorded a straight-sets victory at Wimbledon.

Andy Sims
Monday 03 July 2023 17:53
Liam Broady celebrates his victory (Steven Paston/PA)
Liam Broady made French magician Constant Lestienne disappear to reach round two at Wimbledon.

Lestienne is a part-time conjurer who performs at weddings and parties, but was unable to pull a rabbit out of the hat against British wild card Broady.

The 29-year-old from Stockport produced a spellbinding display to win 6-1 6-3 7-5.

Broady broke the world number 74 twice, either side of a brief rain delay, to race away with the first set in 27 minutes.

A pair of winners gave Broady another break and the advantage in the second.

Lestienne’s hopes vanished when Broady edged a nip-and-tuck third set to book his place in the second round in just over two hours.

