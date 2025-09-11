Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt has said he will appeal his two-week ban for shoving a doping control official and criticised the process for a "lack of facts".

Hewitt was charged in January for engaging in offensive conduct towards a doping control official after he pushed a 60-year-old volunteer anti-doping chaperone following Australia's semi-final loss to Italy last November.

The former world No 1, who was also fined A$30,000 (£14, 675) by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), told reporters on Thursday the matter was now with his lawyers.

“I'm just really disappointed about the overall decision but also the whole process to be honest, and the lack of facts that have been put out,” he said ahead of Australia's Davis Cup tie against Belgium.

“But I'll be going to the appeal process with my legal team, so I won’t be talking about it any further.”

Hewitt had denied the charge and cited self-defence, but an independent tribunal upheld it, saying the Australian's behaviour was “not reasonable and proportionate” and that his actions did not meet the requirements of self-defence.

“Anti-doping personnel play a fundamental role behind the scenes in upholding the integrity of tennis, and they should be able to go about their roles without fear of physical contact,” ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse said in a statement.

“In this case, that line was clearly crossed, and we had no other option but to take action.”

Lleyton Hewitt is now captain of Australia's Davis Cup team

Hewitt's ban, effective from 24 September to 7 October, will prevent him from taking part in all tennis-related activities including coaching, mentoring, playing, captaincy and other associated roles.

Hewitt said he would not make the issue a distraction for Australia's home Davis Cup tie against Belgium this weekend, “unlike the ITIA and ITF (International Tennis Federation)”.

The former Wimbledon and US Open champion confirmed John Peers, Aleksandar Vukic and Davis Cup debutant Rinky Hijikata have been included in the Australian team, while Alexei Popyrin and Matt Ebden are unavailable due to injury.

“Really excited for Rinky, it’ll be his first time wearing the green and gold and for him to get the opportunity playing at the place where he grew up, in Sydney, is something really special,” Hewitt added.

Reuters