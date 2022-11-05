Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Maria Sakkari eclipses Ons Jabeur in straight sets to remain unbeaten in Texas

The Greek fifth seed took just 68 minutes to defeat her second-seed opponent.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 05 November 2022 03:59
Maria Sakkari eclipses Ons Jabeur in straight sets to remain unbeaten in Texas (LM Otero/AP)
Maria Sakkari eclipses Ons Jabeur in straight sets to remain unbeaten in Texas (LM Otero/AP)
(AP)

Maria Sakkari continued her unbeaten run at the WTA Finals with a dominant straight-sets victory over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Greek fifth seed took just 68 minutes to eclipse her second-seed opponent 6-2 6-3 in a near-flawless performance.

In her on-court interview after the win, Sakkari said: “I think I just have to keep doing what I’ve been doing.

“I’m trusting myself. I’m just fearless on the court. I’m enjoying myself here.

Recommended

“There’s no secret behind how I’m playing, it was about time to start playing good again. I’m just very happy that it’s actually happening here.”

The victory ensures Sakkari will avoid world number one Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, and will instead face either Caroline Garcia or Daria Kasatkina.

Swiatek will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the final four, after the seventh seed kept her tournament alive with a 6-3 7-5 win against Jessica Pegula.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in