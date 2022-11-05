Maria Sakkari eclipses Ons Jabeur in straight sets to remain unbeaten in Texas

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Maria Sakkari continued her unbeaten run at the WTA Finals with a dominant straight-sets victory over Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Greek fifth seed took just 68 minutes to eclipse her second-seed opponent 6-2 6-3 in a near-flawless performance.

In her on-court interview after the win, Sakkari said: “I think I just have to keep doing what I’ve been doing.

“I’m trusting myself. I’m just fearless on the court. I’m enjoying myself here.

“There’s no secret behind how I’m playing, it was about time to start playing good again. I’m just very happy that it’s actually happening here.”

The victory ensures Sakkari will avoid world number one Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, and will instead face either Caroline Garcia or Daria Kasatkina.

Swiatek will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the final four, after the seventh seed kept her tournament alive with a 6-3 7-5 win against Jessica Pegula.