Ukrainian tennis player hits out at ‘unacceptable’ attitude of Russian rivals
Russian and Belarusian players have been allowed to carry on competing under a neutral flag
Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk has accused Russian tennis players of caring more about problems transferring money than the war in her home country.
After a first-round win over Maryna Zanevska at the BNP Paribas Open, Kostyuk told reporters in Indian Wells that she was shocked by the reaction of Russian players to the invasion of Ukraine.
“What is very disappointing is that no Russian player came to see me,” the 19-year-old said. “None have told me they’re sorry for what their country is doing to mine.
“One player messaged me, another chatted with me, but I didn’t hear any apologies, I didn’t hear anyone telling me they didn’t support what was going on. To me, that’s shocking.
“You don’t have to be involved in politics to behave like a human-being. Everyone knows what’s going on. It hurts me. It hurts me every time I arrive at the stadium and see all these Russian players.
“Their only problem right now is not being able to make money transfers. That’s what they’re talking about. This is unacceptable in my opinion.”
Russian and Belarusian players have been allowed to continue playing tennis in individual events provided they do so under a neutral flag.
Kostyuk strongly implied she would support a ban on players from those countries, saying: “I do not agree with the decisions that have been made. I will be concise: look at other sports. Look what they decided. That’s all.”
Kostyuk and Ukrainian-born Belgian Zanevska shared an emotional embrace after the former clinched victory in an encounter lasting more than three hours.
“Maryna is a former Ukrainian player, she changed her nationality a few years ago,” said Kostyuk.
“Her parents are in Ukraine, in a quieter area. Everyone is afraid. At the end of the match, I told her that she had played incredible and that everything was going to be OK, that our parents were going to be OK.”
Russian and Belarusian players have been vocal in calling for peace but have pointedly stopped short of explicitly condemning the actions of their countries.
That also drew condemnation from Kostyuk, who said: “I do not like it. Again, you don’t need to be involved in politics to know what’s going on, who’s invaded who, who’s bombing who. It’s very simple. You can’t be neutral in this situation.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies