Teenager Carlos Alcaraz claims first Masters 1000 title with victory at Miami Open
The 18-year-old became the youngest Miami men’s champion in the event’s history.
Carlos Alcaraz secured a maiden ATP Masters 1000 title as he defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to win the Miami Open.
The 18-year-old Spaniard triumphed 7-5 6-4 against Norway’s Ruud, his fellow first-time Masters 1000 finalist, in an hour and 52 minutes.
Alcaraz bounced back from a slow start to claim the first set, having been 4-1 down, then broke Ruud twice early in the second en route to sealing victory.
He becomes the youngest Miami men’s champion in the event’s history, and the third-youngest ATP Masters 1000 champion.
Alcaraz, who is set to move up to 11th in the ATP rankings, said in his on-court interview: “I have no words to describe how I feel right now, but it is so special to win my first Masters 1000 here in Miami.
“I’m so happy with the win and for sure with my team.
“I knew Casper is playing very well, he has a big forehand. I tried to play to his backhand first and tried to go to attack, to not let him dominate the match.”
