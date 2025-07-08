Mirra Andreeva focused on Wimbledon prize under Conchita Martinez’s watchful eye

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mirra Andreeva’s not-so-secret weapon in her Wimbledon title tilt is the former champion sitting in her box.

The 18-year-old is on her best run so far at the All England Club having reached the quarter-finals, where she will take on Belinda Bencic on Wednesday.

Andreeva has lost more than three games in a set only once this fortnight and was so mentally locked in during her fourth-round victory over Emma Navarro on Monday that she did not realise she had won.

It was a funny moment, but a sign to her coach Conchita Martinez of her player’s focus, with the Spaniard saying: “It is very nice to see.

“No matter how or what, she is going for the next point and the next point. That is going to make a huge difference in her game.”

Martinez knows very well what it takes to be a Wimbledon champion having lifted the trophy herself in 1994 and then guided Garbine Muguruza to the title eight years ago.

The pair first began working together in April last year and the young Russian has already made huge progress, reaching the semi-finals of the French Open, winning two WTA 1000 titles and breaking into the top 10.

Martinez believes the success of their partnership is how well they gel on and off court despite the generational gap.

In a role reversal on Tuesday, Andreeva could be found at the side of Court 16 cheering on her coach in an invitation doubles match alongside Britain’s Greg Rusedski holding a home-made sign reading: “Let’s go senorita. You are golden.”

“Her mentality on court – she is very accepting,” said Martinez. “Sometimes on grass, you are not going to have a perfect match. Sometimes you are going to suffer and you have to give credit to the other player.

“I like her behaviour a lot in that sense. And when she is positive on the court and fighting for every ball, she becomes very dangerous. That is what we are seeing this week.

“It is very important to have a good chemistry together. And this happened from the moment we knew each other.

“She is a very nice girl, very thoughtful, so it is very pleasant to work with someone who is thankful and thoughtful about the team. Off the court, she smiles a lot, we can play cards, we can laugh about different things.

“That is very nice. And on the court, I like it that she is still very young and still has a lot of things to get better at so it makes it fun for me to work on these things.”

Rusedski, meanwhile, is not surprised to see the partnership flourishing.

He said of Martinez: “She understands the game. She knows pressure. She knows expectation. And she has that patience. We saw in Paris, they had a little bit of an argument in the match that she lost but that is the respect they have for each other.

“Sometimes you need to know when to have friction and when to have calmness. With Andreeva this year, she has shown us a lot of beautiful variety. She has come through two very difficult matches convincingly.

“She is the dark horse for the title right now. When you have someone who has won the title coaching you, that is a big plus.”