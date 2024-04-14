Stefanos Tsitsipas continues Monte Carlo Masters dominance with victory in final

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stefanos Tsitsipas made short work of Norwegian eighth seed Casper Ruud as he seized a third Monte Carlo Masters title in four years with a 6-1 6-4 victory on Sunday.

Tsitsipas dominated proceedings against fellow 25-year-old Ruud from the onset, cruising through six consecutive games to wrap up the opening set in 36 minutes. The second set was a much closer affair but Tsitsipas proved too strong for Ruud, as the Greek became the first player in the professional era to win his first three Monte Carlo finals in straight sets.

Tsitsipas, who handed Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner just his second defeat of the year in the semi-finals on Saturday, secured his first title of 2024, taking his career haul to 11.

Tsitsipas joins Rafa Nadal, Bjorn Borg, Thomas Muster and Ilie Nastase to win at least three Monte Carlo titles.

“It’s been very difficult. To be back on the podiums and winning tournaments feels amazing,” Tsitsipas said.

“I can’t thank enough my family and friends... for making this possible.

“The trinity is even more special than the first or second time. This is purely unbelievable for me. Capturing that win today was nerve-wracking. I really wanted the trinity so I got it. I’m extremely happy today.”

Having come into the claycourt Masters 1000 event with an 11-6 win-loss record for 2024, Tsitsipas will return to the world’s top 10 on Monday after dropping out for the first time since 2019 earlier in the year.

But it was yet another heartbreak for former French and U.S. Open finalist Ruud, who had stunned world number one Novak Djokovic in the semis, having lost the Mexican and Los Cabos Open final earlier this year.

“I’d like to congratulate Stef for winning Monte Carlo once again,” Ruud said. “You (Tsitsipas) love this tournament. Very, very well played all week.

“I know you fell out of top 10 a few weeks ago but you’re back again where I think you belong. You’re a fantastic player and especially on clay and Monte Carlo... Congratulations to you and your team.”

Reuters