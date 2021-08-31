US Open day one: Andy Murray frustrated but Naomi Osaka all smiles

Andy Murray rolled back the years as he agonisingly lost out to third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on a sensational opening day at the US Open

The former world number one pushed Tsitsipas all the way in a five-set marathon, but was left frustrated by the Greek’s lengthy bathroom breaks and made his feelings clear afterwards.

It was a tough day for the British contingent with only Dan Evans making it through.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka got her title defence up and running with a 6-4 6-1 win over Marie Bouzkova.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day one at the US Open.

Picture of the day

Naomi Osaka is all smiles after a tough year (Elise Amendola/AP) (AP)

Shot of day

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

I rate him a lot. I think he’s a brilliant player. I think he’s great for the game. But I have zero time for that stuff at all, and I lost respect for him. Andy Murray

Brit watch

Cameron Norrie fell to Carlos Alcaraz (Elise Amendola/AP) (AP)

Murray’s defeat was quickly followed by Cameron Norrie going down in straight sets to Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz. Johanna Konta’s withdrawal through injury pre-empted a miserable day for Britain’s women with Heather Watson and Harriet Dart departing. But Dan Evans made it through, beating Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-3 7-6 (6) 6-4 6-1.

Fallen seeds

Men: John Isner (19), Ugo Humbert (23), Cameron Norrie (26), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29), Marin Cilic (30)Women: Yulia Putintseva (31)

Up next

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev gets the action under way on Arthur Ashe against Sam Querrey, before women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty takes on Vera Zvonareva. Novak Djokovic then begins his bid for the calendar grand slam against Holger Rune.