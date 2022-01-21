Defending champion Naomi Osaka knocked out – day five at the Australian Open

The story of the fifth day of action from Melbourne Park.

Eleanor Crooks
Friday 21 January 2022 15:44
Defending champion Naomi Osaka exited the Australian Open (Simon Baker/AP)
Amanda Anisimova claimed the biggest result of the Australian Open so far as she knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka in the third round.

The young American won a big-hitting battle on a deciding tie-break and will next face world number one Ashleigh Barty who eased to victory over Camila Giorgi.

Rafael Nadal dropped his first set of the tournament but recovered to beat Karen Khachanov while Matteo Berrettini edged a five-set struggle against 18-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Picture of the day

Amanda Anisimova reacts after beating Naomi Osaka (Tertius Pickard/AP)
Stat of the day

Thumbs up for mum

Kyrgios at the double

Nick Kyrgios’ hopes in singles may have ended with Thursday’s loss to Daniil Medvedev but he pulled off a big result on the doubles court on Friday as he and great friend Thanasi Kokkinakis defeated top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

Fallen seeds

Women: Naomi Osaka (13), Elina Svitolina (15), Jelena Ostapenko (26), Veronika Kudermetova (28), Camila Giorgi (30)

Men: Cristian Garin (16), Aslan Karatsev (18), Reilly Opelka (23), Lorenzo Sonego (25), Carlos Alcaraz (31)

Who’s up next?

Britain’s last remaining singles hope, Dan Evans contests his third-round match against ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Saturday.

Medvedev takes on Botic Van De Zandschulp, who he beat in the quarter-finals of the US Open, while fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas meets mercurial Frenchman Benoit Paire.

On the women’s side, second seed Aryna Sabalenka will try to continue to battle through her serving troubles against Marketa Vondrousova, while Simona Halep and Iga Swiatek are among those also looking to progress.

