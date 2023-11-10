Naomi Osaka to make her return to tennis at the Brisbane International

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Naomi Osaka will make her return to tennis at the Brisbane International to start next season.

The four-time grand slam champion has not played a match since September 2022, taking the whole of this year off and giving birth to daughter Shai in July.

“I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing,” said Osaka. “I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can’t wait to return. The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer.”

The 26-year-old had played an increasingly sparse schedule before her maternity leave, stepping away from the court several times to prioritise her mental health.

But, speaking to ESPN during the US Open, she said of her time away: “It really raised my love for the sport. It made me realise I’m not going to play forever. I have to embrace the times. I’ve been playing tennis since I was three.

“I don’t think I can predict what I’ll do. I never am able to do that, but it definitely made me appreciate a lot of things that I took for granted.”

Osaka will play her first grand slam since the US Open in 2022 at the Australian Open, which she won in 2019 and 2021, later in January.

Also playing at the Brisbane International, which takes place from December 31 to January 7, will be Andy Murray.

“It’s great to see the Brisbane International back and I am really looking forward to returning to Queensland this summer,” said Murray.

“I have great memories of winning the title in 2012 and 2013 and I would love to lift the trophy again for a third time in Brisbane.”