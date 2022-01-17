Big guns make it through – day one of Australian Open

Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty eased into round two.

Eleanor Crooks
Monday 17 January 2022 13:47
Rafael Nadal eased into the second round (Hamish Blair/AP)
(AP)

Amid the politics, a tennis tournament broke out at Melbourne Park on Monday.

With Novak Djokovic arriving back in Serbia following his deportation, focus turned, at least partly, to the players who will challenge for the Australian Open titles.

There was disappointment for British number one Cameron Norrie who was well beaten by Sebastian Korda, but Naomi Osaka Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty all posted comfortable wins.

Picture of the day

Coco Gauff leaps into a backhand during her defeat by Wang Qiang (Hamish Blair/AP)
(AP)

Quote of the day

I think the way they treated him was terribly wrong

Dusan Lajovic on fellow Serbian Djokovic

Stat of the day

Berrettini bother

Matteo Berrettini overcame stomach troubles to beat Brandon Nakashima 4-6 6-2 7-6 (5) 6-3.

Fallen seeds

Women: Sofia Kenin (11), Coco Gauff (18)Men: Cameron Norrie (12), Lloyd Harris (30)

Who’s up next?

Emma Raducanu will make her Australian Open debut on Tuesday (Simon Baker/AP)
(AP)

Six British players are in action on a packed day two. Debutant Emma Raducanu headlines the night session on Margaret Court Arena against Sloane Stephens while Andy Murray takes on Nikoloz Basilashvili and Liam Broady meets Nick Kyrgios on John Cain Arena. Harriet Dart’s clash with seventh seed Iga Swiatek is centre stage on Rod Laver, with Dan Evans and Heather Watson also in action along with men’s title favourite Daniil Medvedev and top women’s contenders Garbine Muguruza and Aryna Sabalenka.

