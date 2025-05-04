Jump to content
Former world No.1 Naomi Osaka wins first title since becoming a mother

Osaka had not lifted silverware since triumphing at the 2021 Australian Open

Will Castle
Sunday 04 May 2025 20:10 BST
Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has won her first title since returning to action from a maternity break.

Having not lifted silverware since triumphing at the 2021 Australian Open, she beat Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5 in the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo to bring home her first WTA title in four years, and her first ever on clay.

A former world number one, the 27-year-old Japanese star became a mother in July 2023.

“Kinda ironic to win my first trophy back on the surface that I thought was my worst,” Osaka posted on X. That’s one of my favourite things about life though, there’s always room to grow and evolve.”

Her victory comes after she lashed out at fans on social media, posting a job application form for those who “constantly had sh** to say” after booking her spot in the Saint Malo final.

Osaka has struggled with her lack of power and accuracy as she failed to progress beyond the second round of any Grand Slam last year.

The former world number one, who reached the third round of the Australian Open in January before retiring due to injury, is set to feature in the main draw of the French Open later this month.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

