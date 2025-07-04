Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Naomi Osaka’s wait to reach Wimbledon fourth round goes on

The former world number one was beaten 3-6 6-4 6-4.

Ed Elliot
Friday 04 July 2025 13:39 BST
Naomi Osaka bowed out of Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
Naomi Osaka bowed out of Wimbledon (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Four-time major winner Naomi Osaka came up short in her quest to reach round four of Wimbledon for the first time after surrendering a one-set lead against former French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The former world number one – a two-time champion at both the US Open and Australian Open – was playing in the third round of the Championships for the first time in seven years.

She looked set to claim a small piece of personal history before failing to capitalise on two break points at 4-4 in set two and subsequently going down 3-6 6-4 6-4.

Unseeded Osaka missed the 2021, 2022 and 2023 editions of the tournament due to mental health issues, injury and pregnancy respectively.

She was visibly frustrated at being broken early in the deciding set, repeatedly banging her racket on the soft barrier at the back of Court Two.

Aided by some fine forehand winners, the 27-year-old Japanese world number 53 hit back from 3-0 down to level, only for her Russian opponent to regain the initiative and progress in two hours and six minutes.

Pavlyuchenkova, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2016, will take on either British number three Sonay Kartal or France’s Diane Parry for another place in the last eight.

