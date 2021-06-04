Naomi Osaka has broken her own record for money earned by a sportswoman over the period of 12 months, according to Forbes.

The publication reports the tennis star has earned $60 million over the past year, $55m of that being from endorsements, up from the $37m record she set last year.

This remarkable feat by the 23-year-old has earned her a 12th place spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s 50 highest-paid athletes.

She beat out Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams, who are 46th and 28th respectively, and drew with golf legend Tiger Woods.

The news broke just days after the star withdrew from the French Open in a statement where she revealed she has depression.

Osaka wrote: “The truth is I have suffered bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that.

“In Paris, I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences.”

The star went on to say she would be taking time away from the game and it is not clear when she will return.

Osaka had said she would not do press before the French Open began and after she defeated Patricia Maria Tig in the first round she was fined $15,000 for not doing a press conference.

Rolland Garros organisers then threatened to exclude her from the tournament and future competitions which sparked her withdrawal.

In response a whole host of players have supported Osaka with Williams saying she wanted to give her a “hug” and Djokovic calling the move “bold and brave”.

The French Tennis Federation president, Gilles Moretton, said Osaka’s withdrawal was “unfortunate” and wished her “the quickest possible recovery”.

Moretton did not field questions from the press about the news.