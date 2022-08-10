Naomi Osaka forced to pull out of Toronto Open with back injury

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A tearful Naomi Osaka was forced to retire injured from the Toronto Open on Tuesday.

News of the pending retirement of Serena Williams overshadowed proceedings at the tune-up for the US Open - the year’s final grand slam - but there were no shortage of first-round upsets for fans to enjoy, including one by local Bianca Andreescu.

Twice US Open champion Osaka, in only her second tournament back from an Achilles injury, battled on gamely before retiring while trailing Kaia Kanepi 7-6(4) 3-0.

“I felt my back from the start of the match, and despite trying my best to push through it, I just wasn’t able to today,” said Osaka.

“I’d like to pay credit to Kaia for playing well and want to wish her all the best for the rest of the tournament.”

“Today is just really not a good day,” she later added on Twitter.

The two-time US Open champion was forced to pull out of her first round match (AP)

Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu conceded a tight first set to Camila Giorgi but looked on course to level up the contest when she took a 2-0 lead in the second.

But the Italian defending champion stormed back to rattle off the last six games with a mix of solid returns, net play and movement, however, easing into the second round 7-6(0) 6-2.

“I think it was a really good match, to be honest,” said ninth seed Raducanu. “I just need to get better at dealing with players who play as quick as she does.”

Andreescu later delighted a packed house with a 7-6(5) 6-4 victory over Daria Kasatkina in an evening match that left the Russian world number nine, fresh off a title win in San Jose, clearly disgruntled.

The Canadian, who took the Toronto title in 2019 before winning the U.S. Open, twice called out the trainer, including during the first-set tiebreak, before prevailing in a topsy-turvy match on centre court.

“I was honestly a mess,” said the 53rd ranked Andreescu. “I’m so sorry for my attitude, I really do not feel well, I don’t know what it was ... maybe I ate too much before the match.”

There were also first-round wins for 10th seed Coco Gauff, China’s Zheng Qinwen, Belgian Elise Mertens, Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo and Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

Greek third seed Maria Sakkari stamped out any chance of another upset in the final match of the day, fighting off a comeback from 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens to take a 6-2 4-6 6-2 victory in a second round tie.