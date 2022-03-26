Wildcard Nick Kyrgios cruises past fifth seed Andrey Rublev at Miami Open

Nick Kyrgios, playing in Miami as a wildcard, cruised past fifth seed Andrey Rublev to reach the third round of the Miami Open.

Rublev had been in form going into the game but was beaten 6-3 6-0 by the Australian who is currently ranked outside the top 100.

Kyrgios said: “Obviously I’m extremely happy. Obviously always happy when you play like that, but I know that things can change very quickly. So I’m just going to, you know, it’s just another win for me or another loss. I just take it as it comes.”

He added: “I feel like I’m at that point in my life where, yeah, I’m at peace with everything off the court, and I guess I’m just in the right mindset, you know.

Andrey Rublev, of Russia, returns a shot from Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament on Friday (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

“Look, it’s just one match. I’m not going to say like anything crazy, because, you know, I played my first round, I was very lucky to get through. Played a hell of an opponent.

“Today I played great and he may not have played his best. Look, yeah, I’m definitely happy, yeah, but I’m just focusing on doubles tomorrow.”

Cameron Norrie also reached the third round with a two-set win over 20-year-old and fellow countryman Jack Draper.

Norrie won 7-6 (5) 6-4 in a performance building on the one he has already won this year in Delray Beach in February.

“I just think, yeah, I just like the conditions here. I play well and it’s quite nice,” Norrie said.

“You know, days off you can go to the beach and relax a little bit. Yeah, I feel good here and I like the humidity and playing long points. I think the conditions suit me well.”

Cameron Norrie serves to Jack Draper, both of Great Britain, during the Miami Open tennis tournament on Friday (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Second seed Alexander Zverev needed three sets to beat 166th-ranked Borna Coric, but he came through 6-4 3-6 6-3 to reach the third round in a gruelling match.

“I felt like, ‘OK, if I’m going to lose, I’m going to go for it,'” Zverev said. “It worked out.”

Elsewhere, world number 16 Reilly Opelka retired from his match against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo with a shoulder injury, and Hugo Gaston knocked out number 20 John Isner of the US 7-6 (5) 6-4.

Isner — the 2018 Miami champion — had 22 aces and was broken just once, but went 0 for 5 on his break chances.

World number nine Jannik Sinner held off Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4 3-6 7-6 (8).

Casper Ruud, Pablo Carreno Busta, Gael Monfils, Alexander Bublik and Fabio Fognini were all winners, but world number 13 Diego Schwartzman lost to Thanasi Kokkinakis and Lorenzo Sonego of Italy lost to Denis Kudla of the US.