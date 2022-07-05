Wimbledon star Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend

The Australian is reportedly due to appear in court next month

Tom Kershaw
Tuesday 05 July 2022 12:41
<p>Nick Kyrgios is through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals </p>

Nick Kyrgios is through to the Wimbledon quarter-finals

(PA Wire)

Nick Kyrgios has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend in an incident that allegedly occurred late last year, according to reports in Australia.

Kyrgios, who features in the Wimbledon quarter-finals tomorrow, is accused of attacking model Chiara Passari and is set to appear in court next month.

“ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021,” police said on Tuesday.

Barrister Jason Moffett, who represents Kyrgios, confirmed to The Canberra Times that his client was aware of the charge.

“It’s in the context of a domestic relationship,” he said. “The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.

Recommended

“Given the matter is before the court... he doesn’t have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we’ll issue a media release.”

The maximum sentence for the charge is two years.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in