Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios pleads guilty to assault of ex-girlfriend

Kyrgios manages to escape conviction after court dismisses charges

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 03 February 2023 05:05
Comments

Related: Nick Kyrgios reveals how much money he’s lost to fines during tennis career

Australian Tennis star Nick Kyrgios pleaded guilty to charges of assault levied by his former girlfriend in a Canberra court on Friday, according to reports.

However, he managed to escape conviction after the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court dismissed the charges.

Mr Kyrgios was charged with assaulting his then-girlfriend in January 2021, when he pushed her out of the way of an Uber door.

His lawyers argued that the charge should be dropped on the grounds of his mental health but it was withdrawn when the court found he was not suffering from a “significant depressive illness”.

The 27-year-old then pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.

Recommended

Magistrate Jane Campbell did not record a conviction against Mr Kyrgios stating that the offence was at the low end of seriousness for a common assault and was not premeditated.

Magistrate Campbell described it as an act of “stupidity” and “frustration” while sparing him a criminal record.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in