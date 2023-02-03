Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Australian Tennis star Nick Kyrgios pleaded guilty to charges of assault levied by his former girlfriend in a Canberra court on Friday, according to reports.

However, he managed to escape conviction after the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court dismissed the charges.

Mr Kyrgios was charged with assaulting his then-girlfriend in January 2021, when he pushed her out of the way of an Uber door.

His lawyers argued that the charge should be dropped on the grounds of his mental health but it was withdrawn when the court found he was not suffering from a “significant depressive illness”.

The 27-year-old then pleaded guilty to one count of common assault.

Magistrate Jane Campbell did not record a conviction against Mr Kyrgios stating that the offence was at the low end of seriousness for a common assault and was not premeditated.

Magistrate Campbell described it as an act of “stupidity” and “frustration” while sparing him a criminal record.

More follows